ILLINOIS

Appeals court upholds assault-weapons ban

A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Cook County, Ill.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit ruled Thursday that gun rights advocates provided no compelling reason that the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

In that ruling, the court said Highland Park did not violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.

Thursday’s unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument that the ban in Cook County, which includes Chicago, should be assessed differently because the area has higher crime rates.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Man's life sentence for stealing reduced

An Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for stealing $50.75 will have his time cut short after being resentenced to time served.

News outlets report that Alvin Kennard, 58, was ordered released from prison Wednesday after serving 36 years.

Court records say Kennard was given a life sentence in 1983 under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for stealing from a bakery. Kennard was previously charged with burglary and grand larceny, making him eligible to be sentenced under the act.

Kennard’s attorney Carla Crowder argued that he would have received a maximum sentence of 20 years under new sentencing guidelines.

Kennard says he will live with relatives in Bessemer and work in carpentry.

— Associated Press

Governor apologizes for blackface skit

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) apologized Thursday after a radio interview described her wearing blackface during a college skit in the 1960s.

Ivey issued a statement saying that she does not remember the sketch or ever wearing blackface but wanted to “offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes.”

Ivey issued the apology and released a 1967 recording of an Auburn University radio interview her then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, gave describing the skit. Ivey at the time was vice president of the Student Government Association. He describes her wearing “black paint all over her face” in a skit at the Baptist Student Union party.

Ivey said Thursday that she did not remember the skit, but “will not deny what is the obvious.”

She said “that is not who I am today.”

— Associated Press