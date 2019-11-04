Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, was sentenced in February 2018 in connection with the Sept. 17, 2016, attacks that sent shrapnel across a New York City block.

His sentencing judge has said it was a miracle nobody was killed.

The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey.

Earlier this month, he was convicted in a New Jersey court of multiple counts of attempted murder in the shootout.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD