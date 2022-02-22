South Carolina’s law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for fetal cardiac activity, which can typically be detected about six weeks into pregnancy. Once activity is detected, the abortion can be performed only if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed the law last year, but it was immediately challenged in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.

In its ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the Richmond-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis, who suspended the law on its second day in effect.

The appeals court rejected the state’s argument that it was improper to stall all parts of the law rather than just the “heartbeat” provision. The court also dismissed the state’s contention that Planned Parenthood did not have legal standing to bring the challenge on behalf of women who would potentially be prevented from getting abortions.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (R) said he is considering all legal options.

“We are disappointed in the Court’s opinion. However, we will continue to explore any and all means necessary to protect life in the remaining stages of this case as well as in any other cases that may arise,” Wilson said in a statement.

The ruling comes as states around the country await U.S. Supreme Court action in another case that could dramatically limit abortion rights overall. In December, attorneys for Mississippi asked the high court to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

The state also asked justices to overrule the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and the follow-up 1992 decision that prevents states from banning abortion before viability, the point around 24 weeks of pregnancy when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

South Carolina’s law has been blocked, pending the outcome of that case.

If the court simply upholds Mississippi’s ban, other Republican-governed states would probably enact similar measures, while any demise of Roe could prompt more sweeping bans.

— Associated Press

2 helicopters crash near ski resort

Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed within a few hundred yards of a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a training exercise as skiers on a nearby lift watched a huge cloud of snow billow into the air.

None of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby were injured, authorities said. Utah National Guard spokesman Jared Jones said the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort, about 28 miles from Salt Lake City.

Joseph Schafer, a 23-year-old from Provo, Utah, heard the thud. He said it sounded similar to the blast noise from the explosives ski patrols set off to control avalanches, but he realized it was a crash when he saw a helicopter’s rotor fly out of the cloud of powder.

The skiers and snowboarders were taking advantage of fresh snow and clear skies after the Presidents’ Day weekend.