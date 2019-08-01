OKLAHOMA CITY — Appeals court upholds rape and sexual assault convictions for ex-Oklahoma City police officer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Appeals court upholds rape and sexual assault convictions for ex-Oklahoma City police officer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.