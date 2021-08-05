10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas: A speeding van carrying 30 immigrants crashed into a pole in South Texas, killing nine passengers and the driver, authorities said. The white Ford van was driving northbound on U.S. Route 281 with double the number of passengers the vehicle is designed for when the top-heavy van veered off the road as it tried to make a turn, striking a metal utility pole and a stop sign, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred near Encino, Tex., several miles south from the U.S. Border Patrol check in Falfurrias, a Brooks County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.