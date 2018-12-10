FILE- In this undated file photo provided by Animal Adventure Park, April the giraffe and her offspring Tajiri are shown in their enclosure in Harpursville, N.Y. Animal Adventure Park told the Press & Sun-Bulletin that Tajiri was moved so he has space to grow this winter. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period last year. (Animal Adventure Park via AP, File) (Associated Press)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation has been moved into another barn away from his mother.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, tells the Press & Sun-Bulletin that Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee) the giraffe was moved so he has space to grow this winter. Tajiri is the offspring of April the Giraffe. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period last year.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the practice mimics a natural pattern where male calves in the wild are driven out of the herd. This is a way to “avoid inbreeding.” Patch says April is also expecting again.

The park had planned to move Tajiri to Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park in North Carolina but canceled the transfer.

___

Information from: Press & Sun-Bulletin, http://www.pressconnects.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.