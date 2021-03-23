“These journalists brought to light the rampant injustices undergirding the $65 billion palm oil industry,” said Lucas Graves, judging chair and professor of journalism and mass communication. ”Their investigation is a masterclass in ethics and integrity, and shows how conscientious reporting can make a tremendous difference in the world.”
The winners will be presented with the award in an online ceremony in May. The award is named for a graduate of the university and former Associated Press reporter and editor who died in 2012 while reporting in Syria for The New York Times.
“For so many of us, Anthony Shadid was a role model of journalistic ambition and integrity. So it is especially meaningful that this impactful work by Margie, Robin and their AP colleagues be recognized with this year’s award in his name,” said Brian Carovillano, vice president and managing editor of the AP.
Graves said this year’s submissions were “really outstanding.”
“But the winning story stood out for its global scope and the breadth of its impact,” he said.
