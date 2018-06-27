NORWAY, Maine — Police in Maine say someone broke into a parked state police cruiser and stole two firearms, including an assault-style rifle.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, says the thief stole a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a state police-issued AR-15 rifle from a cruiser assigned to Trooper Jonathan Russell.

The Portland Press Herald reports the theft occurred overnight June 16 while the vehicle was parked in the driveway of Russell’s Norway home.

The handgun has been recently recovered during a burglary investigation, but the whereabouts of the rifle are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

