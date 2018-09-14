Pittsburgh Pirates (72-73, fourth in NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-63, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Chris Archer (4-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (8-11, 4.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh start a three-game series. The Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .236 batting average on the year. The Pirates have gone 3-4 in Archer’s starts this year. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .291. Manny Pina helped the Brewers earn a 7-4 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 26. He went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte is batting .274 with a .316 on-base percentage and .453 slugging percentage in 130 games this season for the Pirates. Adam Frazier has 12 hits and is batting .300 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Christian Yelich is batting .313 for the Brewers this season, and his .550 slugging percentage is sixth in the National League. Lorenzo Cain has 15 hits and is batting .375 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Brewers: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports