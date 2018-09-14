Colorado Rockies (81-65, first in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-79, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Giants: Chris Stratton (9-9, 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado has been as good as it gets for Colorado as of late. He’s batting .333 with eight hits and three home runs in the past week. The Giants are 0-10 over their last 10 games. San Francisco has allowed just 3.1 runs per game in Stratton’s starts on the year. The Rockies come into the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West. Colorado’s lineup is slugging .437 on the season, Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .567. Trevor Story helped the Rockies earn a 5-3 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 5. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story has 81 runs and 102 RBIs for the Rockies this season. Charlie Blackmon has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .730 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Gorkys Hernandez has 15 home runs this season, 58th in the National League. Alen Hanson has two home runs and a .542 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .315 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. Giants: 0-10, .205 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 23 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports