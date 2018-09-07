This combination of photos released by Julien’s Auctions shows various outfits belonging to the late singer Aretha Franklin. More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction on Nov. 10. The items will go on display between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. (Julien’s Auctions via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.

The Queen of Soul died at age 76 in Detroit on Aug. 16.

Julien’s Auctions says the items include a red sequined dress Franklin wore at Radio City Music Hall in 1991, a knit jacket she appeared in with President Bill Clinton at the National Medal of Arts ceremony in 1999 and a denim jacket given to crew members of “The Blues Brothers.”

The items will go on display between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

The auction will take place in person and online on Nov. 10 as part of a two-day Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll at the Hard Rock.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.