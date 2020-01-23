One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla. Police arrested the assailant without incident when the train stopped at another station, he said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died.

Security cameras and witnesses on the train were helping investigators piece together what happened, Padilla said.

“They feel that sooner, rather than later, they’ll pull together a case for the Hennepin County attorney,” he said.