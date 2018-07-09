DALLAS — Authorities in North Texas say an argument over fireworks led to the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old man over the weekend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin tells The Dallas Morning News Edward Cordero was shot Saturday evening in Lake Bridgeport after complaining to his neighbors about the fireworks they were setting off. The sheriff alleges Cordero retrieved a gun from his house and fired the first shot at his neighbors.

Akin says a 33-year-old shot back at Cordero with a gun he had grabbed from his vehicle. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the neighbor’s name yet.

The medical examiner’s office says Cordero died early Sunday from gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder.

Akin says officials will discuss possible charges, though none have been filed yet.

Lake Bridgeport is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

