Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest of the immigration policies of President Trump in New York on Saturday. Rallies in cities throughout the country have been organized to protest the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy and the detention of children and families. (Peter Foley/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Arizona

City of Prescott honors 19 fallen firefighters

Saturday marks five years since 19 wildland firefighters died in Arizona, overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

The city of Prescott, north of Phoenix, is honoring them with a service that includes a moment of silence at the time of their deaths and the ringing of a bell 19 times.

The loss of nearly the entire Granite Mountain Hotshot crew reverberated across the country, becoming the deadliest day for firefighters since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Granite Mountain Hotshots were the only such elite firefighting crew tied to a municipal fire department.

Investigators never determined exactly what happened. One investigation found fire officials communicated poorly but followed proper procedure. A second blamed state officials for putting property protection ahead of safety and said crews should have been pulled out earlier.

— Associated Press

Eight shot in Georgia nightclub: At least eight people were shot at a nightclub in Georgia, but police say no one was killed. News outlets report the shooting in Ashburn happened Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. Officials are not sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the nightclub. Victims' conditions have not been released.

112-year-old man's personal information stolen in Texas: Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who's believed to be the oldest man in the United States and used it to drain his bank account. The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months. A cousin declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a "significant amount of money."

— Associated Press