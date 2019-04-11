ARIZONA

Governor signs repeal of HIV instruction law

The Republican governor of Arizona quickly signed a bill Thursday repealing a 1991 state law that barred HIV and AIDS instruction in public schools. The law said such education could promote a homosexual lifestyle.

The move was intended to end a discrimination lawsuit filed by LGBTQ groups.

The signing by Gov. Doug Ducey came less than an hour after the state Senate approved the repeal with a 19-to-10 vote.

One of the 10 Republicans who opposed the measure said she was against sex education. Another noted that gay men are most at risk of getting the virus.

The repeal received overwhelming support in the state House on Wednesday.

The House action came a day after Arizona’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich (R), declined to join the defense of the LGBTQ suit filed last month against the state board of education and schools chief.

The 1991 law prohibited HIV and AIDS instruction that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle” or “suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.”

The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit along with the National Center for Lesbian Rights in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said Wednesday that repealing the law would end the lawsuit. With the Arizona repeal, there are now six states with laws intended to prohibit promotion of homosexuality.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Execution of pastor's killer is postponed

A federal judge on Thursday postponed the execution of an Alabama man convicted of using a sword and dagger to fatally stab a pastor in 1991 as he prepared Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.

U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose issued the 60-day delay two hours before the scheduled lethal injection of Christopher Lee Price, 46. Price’s attorneys argued that Alabama’s lethal injection drug combination has led to “botched” executions and asked that Price instead be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia, a method the state has authorized but not used.

According to the state, 48 of the more than 170 inmates on death row have elected to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia.

Attorneys for the state responded that Price waited too late to raise the issue and there wasn’t any proof that evidence would prove his claim.

Dubose wrote that although the state “certainly has an interest in carrying out the execution as expeditiously as possible, a short sixty-day stay will not substantially harm this interest.”

The state had the option to appeal to get the stay lifted and carry out the execution by midnight Thursday.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Governor's nephew allegedly took bribes

A former Arkansas lawmaker who is Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew has been indicted and accused of accepting bribes from a Missouri nonprofit in a widening federal corruption probe that’s already ensnared several state legislators over the past two years.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson and two former executives of Springfield-based Preferred Family Healthcare face multiple counts in an indictment unsealed Thursday. The three are accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that involved elected officials in Arkansas and Missouri.

Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday morning and is already facing separate federal charges that he spent campaign funds on personal expenses. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Seven former Arkansas lawmakers have been ensnared in corruption investigations since January 2017.

— Associated Press