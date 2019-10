Authorities say Martinez admitted holding him underwater for up to 10 minutes.

The documents say Martinez told investigators he saw something evil inside his son and wanted to cast it out.

The boy was pronounced dead with burns over 15 percent of his body.

Michael Areinoff is Martinez’ attorney and said Tuesday that he had no immediate comment.

