OHIO

Man charged in 1992 truck stop slaying

An Arizona man recently indicted in a 1997 Ohio rape case that authorities say links him through DNA to the unsolved slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been charged in one of the Ohio killings.

Forty-nine-year-old Samuel Legg III was indicted Thursday in Mahoning County on aggravated murder and other charges for the slaying of 43-year-old Sharon Kedzierski, whose body was found outside Youngstown in 1992.

Legg pleaded not guilty earlier Thursday in Medina County to two rape counts for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

A former long-haul trucker, Legg will be evaluated to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. He was extradited to Ohio last month.

Students sent to hospitals after eating candy: School officials say 21 students from a middle school south of Atlanta have been taken to hospitals after eating candy and snacks on Valentine's Day. Authorities with the city of South Fulton say it appeared that the Sandtown Middle School students experienced shortness of breath and other reactions. Fulton County Schools spokeswoman Susan Romanick said she didn't know what type of candy and snacks were eaten. She said that question is part of an investigation being done by the school system's police department.

