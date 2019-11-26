The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a motion filed Monday asked the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to push the 44-year-old adoption attorney’s trial from Dec. 9 to October. The motion said the defense investigation will require work in at least three states and possibly the foreign nation.
Arizona officials have suspended Petersen from his assessor position.
