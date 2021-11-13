— Associated Press
Court rejects death row appeals: A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by four Oklahoma inmates to stay their executions scheduled over the next three months, including a planned lethal injection next week that has drawn international attention. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Friday denied the request to intervene by inmates Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle. Jen Moreno, an attorney for the four inmates, said Saturday that the defense team is looking over the ruling.
Python goes for a joyride: A snake snuck aboard a sailboat in the Florida Keys and ended up staying until the boat reached the other side of the Sunshine State, police said. The crew found the 7-foot snake in the boat’s shower after docking Friday in Marco Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast after the trip from Indian Key. Police transferred the invasive snake into the custody of a local wildlife handler, according to a news release.
— From news reports