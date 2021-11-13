ARIZONA

School board chief under investigation

Scottsdale police said Saturday that they were investigating allegations against a school board president who allegedly distributed a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances.

Police said in a statement that they were investigating Scottsdale Unified School District Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg.

Hundreds of parents and other community members have signed a petition calling for Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, to resign his elected seat on the board, KSAZ-TV reported.

— Associated Press


Court rejects death row appeals: A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by four Oklahoma inmates to stay their executions scheduled over the next three months, including a planned lethal injection next week that has drawn international attention. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Friday denied the request to intervene by inmates Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle. Jen Moreno, an attorney for the four inmates, said Saturday that the defense team is looking over the ruling.
Python goes for a joyride: A snake snuck aboard a sailboat in the Florida Keys and ended up staying until the boat reached the other side of the Sunshine State, police said. The crew found the 7-foot snake in the boat’s shower after docking Friday in Marco Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast after the trip from Indian Key. Police transferred the invasive snake into the custody of a local wildlife handler, according to a news release.

— From news reports