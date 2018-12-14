PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor says Republican Sen. Jon Kyl will resign at the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor says Republican Sen. Jon Kyl will resign at the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.