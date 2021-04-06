The bill is part of a Republican-led wave of similar legislation in at least 17 other states seeking to restrict access to medical treatments for transgender minors.

A day earlier, Hutchinson had stunned advocates by issuing a veto of the ban, calling it a “vast government overreach” and urging conservative legislators to take a more restrained approach.

The law is expected to take effect in summer. Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to challenge the ban in court.

— Samantha Schmidt

FLORIDA

Evacuation order lifted at phosphate reservoir

A mandatory evacuation order near a leaking Florida wastewater reservoir that affected more than 300 homes as well as businesses was lifted Tuesday as officials said the situation was under control.

With the deployment of more than two dozen pumps and other equipment, fears have eased that the reservoir from an old phosphate fertilizer plant would burst through its earthen walls and cause widespread flooding in Manatee County, just south of Tampa.

The reservoir initially held about 480 million gallons of contaminated water, but much had been drained away once the leak was discovered.

Earlier, officials announced that a major highway near the site, U.S. 41, would be reopened.

The decisions on Tuesday come as Florida legislators are proposing to spend up to $200 million to clean up and close the wastewater reservoir. But it was not immediately clear how officials plan to tackle what would be a huge engineering challenge.

The reservoir and two others nearby sit in stacks of phosphogypsum, a solid radioactive byproduct from manufacturing fertilizer from an old phosphate plant that is no longer in operation.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the water in the pond is primarily saltwater mixed with wastewater and storm water. It has elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen and is acidic, the agency said, but does not appear to be toxic. The agency said dozens of pumps and 10 vacuum trucks have been deployed to remove more than 35 million gallons of wastewater per day into the Tampa Bay estuary.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Remains of missing Chinese woman found

Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia since 2019, authorities said Tuesday.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji’s remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about five miles south of Columbia.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Ji died, Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said.

Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in her death. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He also pleaded not guilty to child-endangerment and domestic-abuse charges. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and to stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter.