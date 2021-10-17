Removed Confederate statue put on display at Tex. resort: A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold in an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas. The bronze sculpture, which was removed from the Dallas park in September 2017, is now at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Tex., the Houston Chronicle reported. The 27,000-acre resort, which is privately owned by Dallas billionaire and pipeline mogul Kelcy Warren and managed by Scott Beasley, the president of Dallas-based WSB Resorts and Clubs, received the statue as a donation in 2019. The sculpture was among several U.S. monuments that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville in 2017.