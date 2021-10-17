Police in Fort Smith, located about 160 miles northwest of Little Rock, later determined the boy was Conner’s son.
As the officer tried to place Conner, 40, in restraints, Conner pulled out an edged weapon and sliced the officer’s throat and neck, Baker said. The officer then fired two shots at Conner, killing him.
The officer was rushed into emergency surgery and was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, Baker said. His name was not immediately released.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries, Baker said.
Other officers at the scene went inside a home and discovered “evidence of an extremely violent attack,” Baker said. They found the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore inside the residence. Authorities believe she had been fatally stabbed.
A 5-year-old child was found unharmed inside the home. The child was later placed with other family members, Baker said.
Police did not immediately say what the relationship was between Conner and Moore, nor did they identify the parents of the 5-year-old found in the home.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Crews make progress against Alisal Fire
Fire crews made significant progress overnight against a wildfire burning for nearly a week in Southern California coastal mountains, officials said Sunday.
More than 1,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air. They were able to stop its forward growth, and the blaze was 78 percent contained, federal officials said.
The Alisal Fire started Oct. 11 and has scorched nearly 27 square miles. It is threatening about 400 structures.
A 1½ -acre spot fire that ignited outside a retardant line on the blaze’s northwestern corner was quickly contained by firefighters who used bulldozer and hand lines on the ground and doused the flames with water from the air. On Sunday, few hot spots remained, and fire crews were focused on increasing containment.
The fire erupted during fierce winds last week and spread rapidly down the face of the mountain range, leaping a highway and railroad to the beach below.
California wildfires have scorched nearly 3,900 square miles this year and destroyed more than 3,600 homes, businesses and other structures, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
— Associated Press
Removed Confederate statue put on display at Tex. resort: A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold in an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas. The bronze sculpture, which was removed from the Dallas park in September 2017, is now at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Tex., the Houston Chronicle reported. The 27,000-acre resort, which is privately owned by Dallas billionaire and pipeline mogul Kelcy Warren and managed by Scott Beasley, the president of Dallas-based WSB Resorts and Clubs, received the statue as a donation in 2019. The sculpture was among several U.S. monuments that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville in 2017.
— From news services