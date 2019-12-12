Johnson’s attorneys argued that there were major limitations in DNA testing when Johnson was convicted of killing Heath. The items they want tested include the rape kit and a towel that was found at the scene.

Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired. Johnson and three other inmates were spared by the courts and Arkansas ultimately put the other four men to death.

Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled. The last of the state’s lethal injection drugs expired in January and the state has not replaced them.

