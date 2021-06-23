Britain was driving the truck that was stopped by the deputy, state police said.
The shooting occurred outside an auto repair shop along Arkansas Highway 89 south of Cabot, state police said. Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people, is located about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.
State police said Britain was from McRae, a city of about 700 located about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northeast of Cabot.
Britain was transported to a North Little Rock hospital, where he later died.