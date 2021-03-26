Opponents of the law, including the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union, have said it will allow doctors to refuse to offer a host of services for LGBTQ patients. The state Chamber of Commerce also opposed the measure, saying it sends the wrong message about the state.

Hutchinson (R) opposed a similar measure in 2017 that failed before a House committee. But he said the law he signed was narrower and limits the objections to particular health-care services, not treating specific types of people.

“I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people,” Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “Most importantly, the federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, gender, and national origin continue to apply to the delivery of health care services.”

Opponents have said types of health care that could be cut off include maintaining hormone treatments for transgender patients needing inpatient care for an infection, or grief counseling for a same-sex couple. They’ve also said it could also be used to refuse to fill prescriptions for birth control, or by physicians’ assistants to override patient directives on end-of-life care.

— Associated Press

NEBRASKA

Court rules same-sex couple can adopt child

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday reversed a ruling by a lower court judge who denied a same-sex couple’s petition to adopt a child, based not on state law but on the legal definition of “wife” that he pulled from a law dictionary.

The reversal came in the case of two married women who sought last year to adopt a 3-year-old child whom they had raised since her birth. Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe denied the petition, saying he had no jurisdiction to grant the request to the women, who were listed in their petition as “wife and wife,” because a law dictionary defined “wife” as “‘a woman who has a lawful living husband.’”

The Nebraska high court rejected that reasoning, saying state adoption laws clearly allow a same-sex married couple to adopt, and that “any adult person or persons” can adopt a child. So set is the law that the Nebraska attorney general declined to file a brief defending the judge’s ruling.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

NWS: Lights in night sky were rocket debris

Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites — built in Redmond, Wash. — into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its oceangoing barge off the coast of Florida.