Hutchinson said he was signing the bill because of its “overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.”

Hutchinson has signed several major abortion restrictions into law since taking office in 2015, but he had voiced concerns that this bill directly challenges Roe and about the lack of rape and incest exceptions. He repeated those concerns as he announced his decision.

The legislation won’t take effect until 90 days after the majority-Republican legislature adjourns this year’s session. Abortion rights supporters said they plan to challenge the ban in court before then. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas called the ban “cruel and unconstitutional.”

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Pastor on leave after sermon about wives

A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.

A video widely circulated on social media shows the Rev. Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden, in the state’s boot heel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.

In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage and admonished that they should look good for their husbands, adding, “It’s important that he thinks you’re hot!

“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic — trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” Clark said, as a photo of the former first lady appeared behind him on a screen. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know . . . maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

The church’s website said Clark began his leave March 2 and is seeking professional counseling.

A statement from the General Baptist Council of Associations, with which Clark’s church is affiliated, also condemned Clark’s sermon. “General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason,” the statement said.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Panel votes to move Confederate bust

A Tennessee panel Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to remove the state Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

However, while the decision marks a key win in a decades-long effort to oust the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the second floor of the Capitol building, it remains unclear how soon that will actually happen.

While the Tennessee Historical Commission agreed that the bust should be moved to the Tennessee State Museum, it did not lay out clear next steps for its removal. Instead, the panel said the museum was better equipped to provide the appropriate context.

“Forrest represents pain, suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very real for our fellow Tennesseans as they walk the halls of our state house and evaluate how he could be one of just the nine busts elevated to a place of reverence,” Gov. Bill Lee (R), who supported the museum designation for the bust, said in a record video message during Tuesday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the top two legislative leaders inside Tennessee’s GOP-dominated state house have remained adamant that the Historical Commission had no authority to approve the removal because it did not first have approval from the State Building Commission.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Prison guard pleads guilty in beating death

A state prison guard Tuesday pleaded guilty to federal felony charges related to the 2018 beating death of an inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center.

Willie Hedden, 42, of Mount Sterling, entered the plea to two counts of civil rights violations and one count of providing misleading information in the subsequent investigation of the May 17, 2018, injuries sustained by Larry Earvin, 65.

Earvin was airlifted from the prison, about 250 miles southwest of Chicago, and died five weeks later at a southern Illinois prison infirmary. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

The two civil rights counts each carry penalties of as much as life in prison. In exchange for Hedden’s guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Mills, the government agreed to seek dismissal of three other counts involving destruction of or falsifying records in an investigation and intimidation of a witness.