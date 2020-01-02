Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Fox upheld the commission’s ruling that Starks violated policy requiring officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible rather than fire. But the judge said a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary to an entry level officer are more appropriate sanctions.

A spokeswoman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said the city will appeal Fox’s ruling.

