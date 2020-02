The man told them “they did not belong in the area,” Davis told police.

Davis said he and Flowers yelled back at the man that they weren’t going anywhere and had a right to be on the street, police said. A white woman came out of another house and began yelling at them, later telling them to “drop dead,” police said.

Davis and Flowers told police they heard a loud bang that they believed was a gunshot.

According to the police report, officers responding had their weapons drawn on Davis and Flowers before the two told them they were the ones who called. Police said they did not find any shell casings in the area and that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

The incident drew condemnation from the state Democratic Party and the Legislative Black Caucus.