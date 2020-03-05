Mauricio Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence were overturned by a divided Arkansas Supreme Court, which ruled 4-3 last April that Arkansas authorities couldn’t use rape as a justification for the murder conviction because the assault occurred in Missouri.
Investigators say Torres used a stick to sexually assault his son while the family was camping in Missouri. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day after the assault.
Torres’ attorneys have said his actions were intended as punishment and the father didn’t know they could kill the boy.
A medical examiner testified that the boy’s death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.
Torres’ wife, Cathy, pleaded guilty in 2017 to capital murder for the child’s death and was sentenced to life without parole.
