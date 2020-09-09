An attorney for Parker did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.
Prosecutors have said Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators have said Johnson was likely not the target of the gunfire.
Trial on similar charges is pending against a co-defendant in the shooting, George Henderson, who has pleaded not guilty.
