LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say a man who had barricaded himself inside a home and held a 9-year-old at gunpoint was shot dead by a trooper.

State Police said 49-year-old William Lloyd Jones was shot early Thursday morning after the State Police SWAT team entered the home and rescued the child. They say a trooper fired at Jones after he pointed a gun at troopers.

Authorities say Jones barricaded himself inside a residence in Van Buren County. Local law enforcement had gone to the home Wednesday afternoon responding to a report of aggravated assault, later learning he was wanted on a parole violation.

State Police did not name the trooper, who is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

