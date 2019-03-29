LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An effort to keep Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion has failed in the state House, two days after a federal judge blocked a requirement that those on the program work in order to keep their coverage.

The majority-Republican House voted 52-28 in favor of the budget for Medicaid and the expansion program, nearly two dozen votes shy of the 75 needed in the 100-member chamber to send the legislation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. It’s unclear when the House will vote again on the proposal.

The vote comes after a federal judge on Wednesday blocked Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky. Hutchinson on Thursday urged the federal government to appeal the ruling and said he wants lawmakers to maintain the expansion, which covers about 235,000 low-income residents.

