CAMDEN, Ark. — An Arkansas police officer has been placed on leave as his department investigates him for placing a student in a chokehold Monday morning in a school altercation caught on video.

A video circulating on Facebook shows Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing behind a student, wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times— seemingly attempting to restrain the boy in what appears to be a school cafeteria. After Perry puts down the student, he keeps one arm around his neck as he walks with the student out of the camera’s view, according to the video, which had garnered more than 18,000 shares as of Monday evening.