It was not immediately known what precipitated the altercation.
Perry was assigned as a school resource officer in Camden High School. His leave is effective immediately pending investigation, Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said in a statement.
“As the Police Chief, I will not tolerate misconduct from my officers and this matter will be dealt with accordingly,” Boyd continued
Camden Fairview Superintendent Fred Lilly said he’s aware of Monday’s altercation and that his school district will cooperate with the police department.
“In order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, CFSD will work with the CPD to ensure that current policies and procedures for all SROs stationed at CFSD schools are reviewed and revised if necessary,” Lilly said.
