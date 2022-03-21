State police said they were reserving a phone line for witnesses and victims who have not reported their injuries to contact them. Anyone with information about suspects or information leading up to the shooting is asked to contact state police.
State police spokesman Bill Sadler said they have not been led to believe any of the wounded still hospitalized were being treated for life threatening wounds.
Police have not released any descriptions of the shooters involved. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gun fight between two people. One person was questioned after being arrested on unrelated charges.