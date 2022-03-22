The sheriff said video footage later captured the pair climbing onto a train.
About 1 p.m. Monday, two Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, Olson tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot him.
Land was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the jail annex, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Olson was being held on a felony assault and probation violation charge while Land, 38, was jailed on burglary and drug charges, police said.