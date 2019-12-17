On Nov. 21, 2018, Boen pushed a detainee onto the floor and grabbed his hair or beard during an interrogation, the indictment alleges. On Dec. 3, 2018, he’s accused of striking multiple times a detainee who was shackled to a bench inside Franklin County jail and not resisting.

If convicted, Boen faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

An attorney for Boen said he did not have comment on the case. A trial was set for Feb. 3.

