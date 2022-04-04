West was taken to a hospital and released Monday, state police said.

Police in Parkin, located about 30 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, had been called to a home just before 9 p.m., where they found two people — Shoron Selvy, 47, and Patricia Pepper, 55 — with gunshot wounds. Selvy later died and Pepper was hospitalized in stable condition, state police said.

A witness identified Kirkwood, who was seen leaving the house before police arrived, state police said. A short time later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood traveling on U.S. Highway 64 toward that city, located about 15 miles west of Parkin, state police said.

The officer tried to stop Kirkwood’s vehicle, which was driving at a high rate of speed and forcing other motorists from the highway, state police said.

As Cross County sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit, Kirkwood continued through Wynne and headed south on U.S. Highway 1 toward Forrest City, state police said.

Kirkwood then turned onto a county road before stopping, state police said.