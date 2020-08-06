O’Donnell, 49, also pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal solicitation in a separate case in which she was charged with asking fellow inmates to kill Collins’s ex-husband and others while she was in jail.

AD

She was sentenced to 50 years in prison under a deal with prosecutors.

“No amount of punishment will ever fill that void that Rebecca O’Donnell made in our lives the day she killed our mother,” Tate Williams, Collins’s daughter, said after the hearing. “Today we find some shred of peace that Rebecca O’Donnell will be put away in prison for a very long time, unable to hurt anyone else.”

AD

O’Donnell was originally charged with capital murder, and prosecutors last year said they planned to seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors in April said O’Donnell killed Collins for money and to avoid arrest.

O’Donnell worked on Collins’s unsuccessful reelection campaign in 2018 and was a witness in the former lawmaker’s divorce proceedings.

AD

Investigators determined that Collins was last seen alive on May 28, 2019. Video footage from Collins’s security system showed O’Donnell removing security cameras from inside the former lawmaker’s residence that day, investigators said.

— Associated Press

Louisiana

Family of four rescued after boat overturns

Two children and their parents clung to their overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico until the Coast Guard could rescue them Wednesday afternoon.

The children, ages 8 and 11, and their parents were in good shape when they were rescued, Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said.

AD

The family called in by radio on Wednesday morning to say their 20-foot-long boat was taking on water in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice, La., according to a Coast Guard news release.

AD

Once an airplane crew located the boat, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue swimmer to help them until a Coast Guard boat could arrive.

All four also were wearing their life vests.

— Associated Press

Florida

Son saves dad who fractured neck in dive

A 9-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for pulling his father from the water after the man fractured his neck in a diving accident.

Young Asaih Williams said he always plays a game in his head when he’s diving with someone. If the other person doesn’t emerge from the water in a set amount of time, then the boy goes in after him.

The family of five was at Quietwater Beach on Saturday enjoying a day outdoors. Shortly after sunset, the boy persuaded his dad, Josh, to take one last jump from a dock into the Santa Rosa Sound, which turned out to be much more shallow than expected.

The Pensacola News Journal reported the man’s injuries aren’t expected to be life-altering and he won’t require a wheelchair, but he’s still trying to regain feeling in his arms and legs.