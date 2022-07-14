Armed man arrested outside Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home in Seattle

Gift Article Share

Armed man arrested outside Jayapal's home Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An armed man who reportedly threatened to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) was arrested outside her Seattle home Saturday on suspicion of committing a hate crime, police said. The man, whose name was redacted from publicly available police reports, was released from jail Wednesday because police could not confirm his threats or that he told Jayapal to “go back to India,” and an investigation is ongoing, the Seattle Times reported.

On Saturday night, Jayapal called 911 to report that someone was outside her home using obscene language and may have fired a pellet gun, according to a probable cause statement from Seattle police obtained by King 5 News.

According to the statement, police found a 48-year-old man outside Jayapal’s home who was “standing in the middle of the street with his hands in the air” and a .40-caliber Glock 22 handgun holstered on his waist.

A neighbor told police that she heard the man shout something like “Go back to India; I’m going to kill you” and that she had seen the man drive by Jayapal’s house three times while shouting profanities, according to the statement.

Jayapal, 56, was born in India and moved to the United States to attend college when she was 16. She has served as a member of Congress since 2017 and was the first South Asian American woman elected to the House.

In a statement, Jayapal’s office confirmed that she was present when “incidents” occurred outside her home Saturday.

— Amy B Wang

Attorney charged in death of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced patriarch of a legal dynasty in South Carolina, was charged Thursday with double murder more than a year after the mysterious deaths of his wife and son outside their home.

Murdaugh, 54, has faced a slew of other criminal allegations since the killings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, who were fatally shot outside the family’s Islandton, S.C., home in June 2021. But until now, there have been no charges from the double homicide, which has rocked the small rural community in the state’s Lowcountry.

The killings have captured national attention, in part because of the Murdaugh family’s prominent status in South Carolina, where three generations of Murdaughs once served as elected prosecutors for 87 consecutive years.

A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, lawyers for Murdaugh, said their client had no motive to kill his wife and son.

In addition to being accused of killing his family, authorities also allege Murdaugh was part of a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme.

— Timothy Bella

and Meryl Kornfield

Father, not teen, was driver in fatal crash

The driver of a pickup truck that collided with a golf team’s van in March, killing nine people in Texas, was a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old son, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, correcting information the agency released shortly after the head-on crash.

DNA results from the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the driver was the father, according to the NTSB, which said its March 17 statement that the son was behind the wheel was “based on information available at the time.”

The NTSB also said testing found methamphetamine in the father’s blood, although investigators said it was too early to know whether that contributed to the crash.

The coach of the University of the Southwest’s golf team and six students from the New Mexico school were killed, as were the father and son in the pickup. Two other students were seriously injured in the Andrews County crash.

— Michael Laris

