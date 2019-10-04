The Corps determined that replacing them would be more cost effective than paying $1.5 billion to rehabilitate them.

The report recommends replacing the four-lane bridges with wider four-lane structures that include auxiliary acceleration-deceleration lanes, and bike and pedestrian access.

The bridges are often choked with traffic, especially during the summer tourist season. Construction of new bridges in roughly the same location could start as early as 2025.

The Corps has scheduled five public meetings this month to discuss the proposal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD