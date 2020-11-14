Also killed were one French and one Czech national, the State Department said on Friday. One U.S. peacekeeper survived the crash and was taken to an Israeli hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.

— Tribune Content Agency

CONNECTICUT

Woman arrested after

1 child slain, 1 injured

A woman shot two children, killing one and critically injuring the other, in a suburban Connecticut home, police said Saturday.

Naomi Bell was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, a Connecticut State Police report said.

Bell, 43, is due for arraignment Monday, and there was no immediate information on her legal representation.

Police haven’t said what relationship, if any, Bell has to the children, ages 7 and 15. The Plymouth school system’s interim superintendent, Sherri Turner, told families in a letter that the children were siblings and have a third sibling in middle school who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.

Police haven’t released the children’s names or said which of the two survived.

Turner’s letter said the slain student was in high school and the injured sibling is in elementary school.

Someone in the Main Street home called 911 on Friday evening, state police trooper Christine Jeltema told reporters at a news conference.

Officers found the two children with gunshot wounds.

— Associated Press

Rockefeller tree arrives: A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. The tree was trucked in early Saturday and later lifted into its spot by a crane. The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than five miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said.