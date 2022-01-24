Officers originally responded to a call late Saturday of a suspicious person outside the gate, but the man fled in a vehicle through the Chaffee Gate and onto the post when officers arrived, the statement said. When the pursuit ended, officers spent 90 minutes trying to verbally deescalate the situation before the man attempted to ram and strike officers with his vehicle and officers fired at him, the post said. He was declared dead at the scene.
Officials say he was 41 and not affiliated with the military, but his identity was not released pending notification of kin.
“Although a motive is unknown, there is no initial indication that this incident was extremist or terrorist related,” the release said.
The officers involved were placed on routine leave pending an investigation. No further information was immediately released.