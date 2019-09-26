An Army statement says Richards was posted to the 3rd Brigade Combat team at Fort Carson, 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

The native of Grayling, Michigan, was a 14-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Army says competition for the badge includes physical fitness trials and tests of medical knowledge and soldiers’ skills.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD