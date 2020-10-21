Guillén was listed as missing for six weeks before her remains were found in July.

Her death led to a hashtag, #IAmVanessaGuillen, used by military sexual assault survivors to denounce their experiences on social media, after Guillén’s family said the soldier who killed her had sexually harassed her.

Army officials said in July that they had found no evidence that soldier had sexually harassed Guillén and that she did not formally file a report on the harassment.

Officials said they had evidence that Guillén did face other kinds of harassment by other people at the Texas base.

Officials determine whether someone died on duty for all soldier deaths, the Army said. The determination in the Guillén slaying gives her family access to money to help pay expenses, a life insurance payout and a funeral with full military honors.

— Associated Press

Complaint filed over state of youth prisons

Detainees in Texas’s juvenile prisons suffer from frequent physical and sexual abuse, inadequate mental health care and high rates of staff turnover, two youth advocacy groups wrote in a federal complaint Wednesday.

The rights of the hundreds of youths detained in five secure facilities around the state continue to be violated despite recent and long-standing efforts at reform, according to Texas Appleseed and Disability Rights Texas. The nonprofit groups are asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate conditions in Texas Juvenile Justice Department lockups, which they say have become harder to monitor because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state facilities are not just failing the youth in them, they are hurting them,” Brett Merfish, director of youth justice at Texas Appleseed, said in a statement.

A Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is based on public records, reports from the youth prisons’ state ombudsman and interviews with young people and their families.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Va. man pleads guilty to cyberstalking mayor

A Virginia man who sent dozens of harassing emails and phone messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) and his family in a failed attempt to stop President Trump’s campaign rally in June pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking.

Appearing via video from his home state, Adam Maxwell Donn of Norfolk admitted during a federal court hearing in Tulsa that he sent Bynum and his wife 44 emails and left them 14 phone messages in June, some of which referenced the couple’s children and their home address, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release.

Donn, 41, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in January.