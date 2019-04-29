CALIFORNIA

Alleged plot to bomb rally is foiled

An Army veteran who allegedly planned to bomb a Los Angeles-area white supremacist rally has been arrested and his plot foiled, authorities said Monday.

Officials identified the man as Mark Steven Domingo, 26, a recent convert to Islam who, they said, was seeking revenge for the March massacres at two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 people. The FBI had been tracking him for weeks, law enforcement said, and he had spoken to a confidential informant about other possible attacks against Jews, police officers and churches.

Domingo was arrested Friday at the Long Beach, Calif., park where the rally he had targeted was set to take place. He faces terrorism charges. White nationalists never showed up to the planned event in Bluff Park, but a large group of counter protesters demonstrated, the Associated Press reported.

“The individual charged in this case wanted to carry out a mass casualty attack with explosive devices, and he moved very quickly from talking about violence to mobilizing to commit such an attack,” Michael McGarrity, the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Section, said in a statement.

Authorities said Domingo had no known co-conspirators and does not constitute an ongoing threat.

Authorities said Domingo bought parts, including nails, for an improvised explosive device that would be remotely triggered, but in fact contained inert materials.

— Reis Thebault

Avenatti pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Attorney Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators.

When asked to enter a plea in federal court in Santa Ana, Avenatti told the judge, “Not guilty to all charges.”

Avenatti rose to fame representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Trump.

He was indicted this month on 36 counts, including wire and bank fraud. His trial is scheduled to start June 25.

Prosecutors have said Avenatti embezzled settlement funds and proceeds from other matters he handled for five clients and doled out small portions, sometimes labeling them as advances to prevent thefts from being discovered.

Avenatti has denied the charges, saying he had made powerful enemies.

Avenatti was arrested in March in New York in a separate case alleging he demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school athletes. He has denied wrongdoing in that case, as well.

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

Judge orders leader of armed to group to stay in jail

A federal magistrate judge has ordered the leader of an armed group that detained asylum-seeking families near the U.S.-Mexico border to remain jailed as he awaits trial on a federal firearms charge.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms during a detention hearing Monday in Albuquerque.

A federal prosecutor argued Hopkins posed a flight risk and danger to the public if released, citing his history of felony convictions and use of aliases.

The charge against Hopkins stems from a 2017 visit by an FBI agent to his home in New Mexico.

Hopkins’s attorney questioned prosecutors’ argument that the 69-year-old posed a threat, given that two years had passed between the 2017 encounter and his arrest April 20 in Sunland Park. The arrest followed widespread criticism after videos surfaced of members of the United Constitutional Patriots carrying firearms and detaining groups of immigrants crossing the border.

— Associated Press

Three killed as helicopter crashes on Hawaii street: Three people died Monday when a helicopter crashed on a street in suburban Honolulu, officials said. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency believes three people were on board the four-seat Robinson R44 aircraft. He said the circumstances of the crash were unknown. The crash occurred in Kailua, a town of 50,000 people about a 30-minute drive from downtown Honolulu. The crash site was on a two-lane road amid one- and two-story homes.

— Associated Press