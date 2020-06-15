Six years later, their own streets have been filled with hundreds of protesters. And residents here are picking up signs that read “I can’t breathe,” a nod to the final words of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held him down in handcuffs, his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Now, their own chants against “racist police” no longer seem so radical.

The mere presence of protests in this conservative, predominantly white area is unusual, but it’s particularly extraordinary given the lack of support shown for the Black Lives Matter movement after Brown’s death — an indication of the movement’s growing appeal nationwide.

Like many metro areas across the United States, stark differences in income and demographics divide St. Louis from surrounding communities. Some suburban residents have rejected proposals to expand the MetroLink rail system, expressing concerns about safety — what some have interpreted as a desire to keep black people from the city out of the area.

As protests roiled Ferguson, Mo., and parts of St. Louis, swelling to include violent confrontations between police and demonstrators leading to looting and property destruction, many other suburbs remained quiet. An ugly clash outside a Cardinals baseball game, in which white fans insulted and chanted “Africa” at a small group of black protesters, drew national attention.

According to polling a month after Brown’s death in Ferguson, 62 percent of white county residents called the shooting of Brown justified and 77 percent said Brown was not targeted because of his race. Sixty-one percent said African Americans are not targeted by law enforcement for their race.

But six years later, hundreds of residents have shown up to daily demonstrations in small towns around St. Louis. Crowds of 1,000 or more have gathered in middle- and upper-class suburbs such as Brentwood, Clayton, Ladue and University City, as well as in St. Charles County, where voters supported Donald Trump by a 26-point margin in 2016.

The expansion of activism to wealthier, whiter communities, though, has not been universally welcomed.

Matt Jansen, who was a high school freshman here when Brown was killed, and other new suburban activists have encountered pushback. Longtime activists more experienced in the fight for police reform have expressed concern over the tone or tactics of newcomers.

When Jansen decided to organize a protest on June 5 outside the police station in Washington, he posted to a local activist Facebook group that he planned to thank police officers for allowing them to hold the protest. Not everyone appreciated the gesture.

One person asked whether Jansen had consulted with black movement partners, and if not, told him to stop and regroup.

“You’re going to applaud the police?” another questioned. “You know they’re the ones killing us right?”

Jansen revised his plans, but the moment showed that the movement’s newfound unity in the exurbs wasn’t without divisions, and that residents in predominantly white areas typically have very different interactions with the police.

Pam Rodriguez, who is white and lives on a former cattle farm near this town, did not attend the protests that erupted around St. Louis after Brown was killed, because she felt that “it didn’t necessarily point to police brutality.”

“People in my group, which is mostly white, were tending to think that the officer was in the right with what he did,” Rodriguez said. But she was upset by video of Floyd’s arrest, which she thought clearly showed excessive force.

A 65-year-old retired teacher, Rodriguez appreciated that Jansen started a demonstration of some 80 people by saying that the “police force in Washington has great people in it,” but that “we know there are bad apples in the bunch, and that’s why we are protesting.”

Alexandria Gray, who is biracial, organized a protest of more than 200 in Union. She also expressed appreciation for police officers at the scene.

“They are making sure that we are okay, that if counterprotesters show up, nothing goes south,” she said.

But closer to Ferguson and St. Louis, not all activists feel safer when police are there, or think they need to thank them.

Victoria Neal, a black recent high school graduate, organized a protest on June 5 in Ladue, a wealthy St. Louis suburb, that attracted more than 1,000 people. Police officers and EMTs in ambulances accompanied the protesters as they marched west into the more conservative Town and Country suburb.

“I am still going to have to watch my back when I go through Ladue because I know I can still get pulled over for being black, even though the cops were nice to me while I was planning my protest,” said Neal, 18. “I still know what this movement is about. I still think our goal is to defund the police.”

The Rev. Traci Blackmon, a member of the United Church of Christ who was on the front lines in Ferguson in 2014, said she supports defunding the police to reinvest in social services and education and to “eliminate poverty so that crime can go down.”

“When we begin to say, ‘This policeman is bad, this policeman is good,’ I think we take our eye off the larger thing that is the enemy of us all, and that is a corrupt system,” said Blackmon, who was a member of the Ferguson Commission, an investigative body formed in 2014 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon (D).

As to the movements’ new supporters on the outskirts of town, Blackmon said: “One train of thought would be to say, ‘Where have you been?’ But that’s not where I am. When people show up for a fight for humanity, I am grateful when they show up.”

David Dwight, who directs the nonprofit group Forward Through Ferguson, which aims for greater racial equity in the St. Louis area, sees the efforts from suburban and small-town activists as a “maturation of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“There has been a ton of work by organizers and white people who have been investing in anti-racism groups in St. Louis for the last five years,” he said. “And I think that work, plus this huge flash point nationally, have really shocked a lot of people into action.”

On the differences between activists in the city vs. those in suburban and rural areas, Dwight said, “in any movement, there is a spectrum of views and understanding.”

“It’s amazing that more people’s eyes are being opened to the systemic racism that exists in our country,” he said. But “a lot of times we see awareness, and understanding diversity and inclusion, as the endpoint, but really that’s only Step 1.”

And not everyone has been receptive to Black Lives Matter in their community.

Laylhany Davis, a black incoming high school senior, attracted more than 300 people to a peaceful protest May 31 across the river from St. Louis in Edwardsville, Ill. Then she set her sights on nearby Jerseyville, population 8,000, for a protest Sunday.

Threats from Jerseyville residents circulated on Facebook. “They better not get in my way is all I’m saying,” wrote one person, according to an image of a Facebook post shared by Davis.

“Bout 3 boxes of shells today. Say when,” wrote another. Davis filed a report with the Jerseyville police about the threats.

On Wednesday, Washington’s newspaper, the Missourian, ran an editorial cartoon in which a white woman yells “Help!! Somebody call 911!” A man with darker skin robbing her says: “Good luck with that, lady. . . . We defunded the police.”

Jansen and three other people gathered later that day outside the newspaper offices to push for companies to stop advertising in the Missourian and for new ownership of the paper. Co-owners Susan Miller Warden and Jeanne Miller Wood resigned and said their father had put the cartoon in the paper without their knowledge. Later in the day, Bill Miller Sr., the paper’s 90-year-old editor and publisher, apologized and resigned. (Another daughter is taking over as interim editor and publisher.)