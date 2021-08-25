He is charged in connection with the death of Paul Weaver, 54, who was found dead in a Milford storage locker on Aug. 17.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge. No defense attorney was listed in online Virginia court records.
Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the district attorney, told The Telegram & Gazette she could not comment on how Weaver and the suspect were connected or what led investigators to the suspect.
The death remains under investigation.