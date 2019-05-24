NEW YORK — New York City police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of subway emergency brake activations.

Police said on Friday that the 23-year-old Brooklyn man is charged with one brake-pulling incident.

Investigators have been looking into about 40 similar crimes between February and this month.

They believe someone has been using a key to get into an unoccupied motorman car and then engaging the emergency brake.

On Thursday, police released video of a man they say rode on the outside of a car for several stops before entering the car, pulling its emergency brake and fleeing.

It happened on a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.