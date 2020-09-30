“It was the No. 1 priority with the Warren Police Department from the day that hate crime took place,” Dwyer told The Detroit News Tuesday night in announcing the man’s arrest. “We used just as much resources as we would in a homicide investigation.”
On Sept. 7, shots were fired at Eddie and Candace Hall’s home in Warren.
Two days later, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through their front window. Outside, they discovered a swastika and found that someone had written “terrorist Black Lives Matter,” “not welcome” and a phrase containing an expletive on their pickup truck.
The following day, someone fired a bullet through the Halls’ front window and police found six shell casings outside the house.
Home surveillance video showed a masked and hooded man carrying what appears to be a handgun outside the home. Police continue to search for that weapon, Dwyer said.
Dwyer didn’t name the suspect, but said he lives with his parents and does not personally know Eddie and Candace Hall. The suspect remained jailed Wednesday and faces arraignment Thursday on eight felonies and one misdemeanor, Dwyer said.
Other charges include discharging a weapon at a building and malicious destruction of property. A confidential informant helped lead investigators to the suspect, Dwyer said.
Eddie Hall said his family has lived in Warren for about six years. The family has not removed the Black Lives Matter sign.
