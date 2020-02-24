Police said two people fired shots through the window Jan. 16 at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago’s west side, striking five people — including children ages 11, 12 and 16. All survived.
Police said the gunmen were targeting someone in the shop who wasn’t shot.
“They had nerve enough to be shooting and laughing. ... That’s just crazy,” owner Ike Trenell said after the shooting.
